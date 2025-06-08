AGP renominates ex-Union minister Birendra Prasad Baishya for RS poll in Assam

Guwahati, Jun 8 (PTI) The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has renominated its outgoing MP Birendra Prasad Baishya for Rajya Sabha elections in Assam, a party leader said.

Baishya’s name was announced as per a decision of the central committee of the party late on Saturday, its general secretary Ponakon Baruah said.

Elections to two seats in the upper house of parliament from Assam are scheduled on June 19, and the counting of votes will take place on the same day.

Baishya, a former Union minister, has served one term in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha, with the second one in the upper house of parliament slated to end later this month.

The two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam have been held by the AGP and its ally BJP, with the two parties deciding to field candidates in one seat each.

The BJP on Saturday named Kanad Purkayastha, the party's state secretary and son of veteran party leader Kabindra Purkayastha, as its candidate.

The ruling allies are set to retain both the seats with their clear majority in the state assembly. PTI SSG BDC