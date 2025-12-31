AGP to decide on seats it will contest in Assam polls considering practical realities: Bora

Guwahati, Dec 31 (PTI) Days after former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta advised AGP to contest 80 seats in the upcoming assembly polls, party president Atul Bora on Wednesday said a decision will be taken considering "practical realities".

Addressing a press conference, Bora said the ruling alliance member Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will try to win more seats in the assembly elections, likely to take place in March-April next year, than the previous polls to have a strong position in the government.

"Prafulla Mahanta is the founder of the party. What he said was his personal wish and the party respects that. There is internal democracy within AGP and everyone can air their opinions," he added.

Bora, the state agriculture minister, said the party will discuss various options regarding the number of seats in the coming days.

"We will take a practical decision regarding the forthcoming elections. We cannot overrule the ground realities of the present times," he added.

Earlier this month, two-time CM Mahanta had said the AGP should contest 80 seats on its own despite being in an alliance led by the BJP.

Presently, the ruling BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven and BPF has three members.

In the opposition camp, the Congress' strength is 26, AIUDF has 15 members and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent legislator as well.

Bora said 2026 is an important year for the party as it will face the assembly polls and look to strengthen its organisation at the ground level.

"We are looking for a better result this time. That will help expand regionalism in the state and governance. Assam's condition has improved a lot since 2016. Still, it is lagging behind many other states in different parameters. We need to do more," he added. PTI TR TR ACD