AGP's Phani Bhushan Choudhury leading in Barpeta

Guwahati, June 4 (PTI) NDA alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)'s Phani Bhushan Choudhury is leading in Assam's key Barpeta constituency by nearly 32,000 votes over his nearest rival Deep Bayan of the Congress. Choudhury is an eight time AGP MLA and was a minister in the BJP led Sarbananda Sonowal's ministry.

Earlier, a minority-dominated area, the constituency's assembly segments were reworked during the delimitation exercise. Following a demographic realignment, the Congress denied a ticket to its sitting MP Abdul Khaleque. PTI DG DG MNB