AGP's Phani Bhushan Choudhury leading in Barpeta, Cong's Bordoloi in Nagaon

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) NDA alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad’s (AGP) Phani Bhushan Choudhury is leading in Assam's Barpeta constituency by over 1.77 lakh votes over his nearest rival Deep Bayan of the Congress, election officials said.

Choudhury has so far secured 5,39,478 votes while Bayan has polled 3,62,364.

Choudhury, an eight-time AGP MLA, is the longest serving legislator of the state and was a minister in a previous AGP government as well as in the last BJP-led Sarbananda Sonowal's government.

Earlier a minority-dominated area, Barpeta constituency's assembly segments were reworked during the delimitation exercise.

Following a demographic realignment, the Congress denied ticket to its sitting MP Abdul Khaleque.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi was leading over his nearest rival Suresh Borah (BJP) by over 1.36 lakh votes in the Nagaon Lok Sabha, election officials said.

Bordoloi, seeking a second consecutive term from the seat, has polled 4,64,018 votes so far, while his opponent and one-time confidante Borah has secured 3,27,702 votes.

Bordoloi was a minister in former chief minister Tarun Gogoi's government, while Borah had joined the BJP from the Congress a few months before the Lok Sabha polls. PTI SSG DG SSG MNB