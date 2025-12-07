Agra artisans hopeful of recognition as PM gifts marble chess set to Putin

Agra (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) With Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting a marble chess set from Agra to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent India visit, the local handicraft artisans here said they are now hopeful of more recognition for their work.

The chessboard, crafted from stone with intricate inlay work, is similar to the traditional techniques used on marble in Taj Mahal.

Handicraft artist Adnan Sheikh expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for showcasing Agra's centuries-old craftsmanship on the global stage.

"Today, the whole world is talking about a chess set made in Agra. After Prime Minister Modi gifted a handcrafted piece to the Russian President, the value and recognition of this art has increased. Demand for handmade stone inlay work will grow worldwide, boosting the morale of local artisans," Sheikh said.

Artisan Zafar said the news have renewed hope among craftsmen, who were struggling for regular work.

"Now that people around the world know about Agra's handicraft, employment will rise. Earlier, it was difficult to earn even two square meals a day due to limited work. We hope this art will flourish again and wages will improve," he said.

Trader Ayush Gupta said nearly 5,000 artisans and merchants in Agra are associated with stone inlay handicraft, a business worth crores of rupees annually.

"Gifting a handcrafted chess set to the Russian President has energised the entire trade community. We will display the photograph of Prime Minister Modi presenting the gift to President Putin in our showrooms. We will also inform Russian tourists that the chess set gifted to their President was made right here in Agra," Gupta said.