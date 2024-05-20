Agra: Cash recovery rises to Rs 57 cr in I-T action against shoe traders

Agra/New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The income tax department has recovered around Rs 57 crore in "unaccounted" cash in the ongoing raids against some Agra-based shoe businessmen, official sources said on Monday.

The searches were launched on Saturday.

Cash worth around Rs 57 crore has been recovered till now during raids against some shoe traders and their linked entities in Agra. The searches are still on, the sources said.

On May 18, the day the I-T action was launched, the tax officials had recovered Rs 40 crore.

The raids were undertaken as part of a tax evasion investigation against the entities, the sources said. PTI NES RT RT