Agra cop among three arrested for abducting youth, demanding ransom

Agra (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A police constable, along with two accomplices, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a youth and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his family, officials said on Thursday.

Constable Monu Talan, also known as Sonu, had orchestrated the kidnapping with his two associates Rahul Singh and Rajkumar, the officials said.

According to police, 22-year-old Harshvardhan, a resident of Rampur Chandrasaini in Agra district, was allegedly abducted by the trio for ransom.

Harshvardhan was last seen going to the market to buy some items on September 22. Late at night, his family received a call from the victim's phone informing them of his abduction and the ransom demand.

After a complaint, police launched a search operation and Harshvardhan was safely recovered, while the trio was taken into custody, an official said.

During the investigation, police found that Talan, posted at Saiya police station, was previously involved in other criminal activities. The accused constable had even faced suspension earlier.

The abductors had initially lured Harshvardhan to Kargil Chowraha under the pretense of a meeting. Upon realizing he had no money, they planned to extort his family, keeping him in the car from the night of September 22 until the following day, the officials said.

Police said they traced the suspects through mobile location tracking and recovered an unregistered i20 car used in the crime.

DCP (City) Sonam Kumar said, "A case under kidnapping for ransom has been registered. The accused was produced in court that remanded them to judicial custody." PTI COR KIS KVK KVK