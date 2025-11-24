Agra Division warns union leader of action if he fails to prove corruption allegations against official

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Agra Rail Division has directed a union leader to substantiate allegations of corruption levelled by him against a senior officer or face stern action.

In a notice dated November 21, 2025, the division asked the union leader, who is also a loco pilot, to produce evidence within three days to support his accusations that the official accepted bribes.

If he fails to do so, disciplinary action will follow on the grounds that he deliberately tried to malign the official's reputation.

According to the warning notice, the leader, Sukesh Yadav, held a joint meeting of railway staff on November 17, 2025, during which he openly alleged that the Senior Divisional Operations Manager (Coordination) accepted bribes from train managers in exchange for favourable postings after promotions.

Yadav also alleged that the station master of Kiraoli was transferred to Sholaka and later to Mathura, for which the Sr DOM (C) allegedly took a bribe of Rs 50,000, the notice said.

Yadav, who is the divisional secretary of the North Central Railway Men's Union, had also released a two-page letter on the union's letterhead addressed to senior officials of the division, including the divisional railway manager, claiming that more than 100 railway guards had paid bribes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh to Sr DOM (C) to secure promotions in departmental tests, which were later cancelled.

The letter also alleged irregularities in the transfer of traffic inspectors from Nadbai station in violation of Railway Board norms, as well as more than 150 staff transfers within seven months with the intent to harass them.

"We have asked him to submit proof of all these allegations. If he fails to do that, strict action will follow," an official from the division said. PTI JP RT RT