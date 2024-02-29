Agra jail inmates offer 'taste of prison' to outsiders

Agra, Feb 29 (PTI) District jail authorities here have decided to open a restaurant just outside their premises to give outsiders a taste of prison.

The restaurant named ‘Jail Chowpati’ will serve 'jail ki roti', poori bhaji, chai, samosa, kachori, and thaali among others, all prepared by inmates of the Agra district jail.

Inaugurated by state prison minister Dharamveer Prajapati on Wednesday, the restaurant is being managed by people who have been released from the jail.

The jail administration is also planning to set up a selfie point at the restaurant and make the premises air-conditioned. Launching a tiffin service for students and office goers will be the next move.

Talking to PTI, Hariom Sharma, Superintendent of District Jail, Agra said, "In Jail Chowpati opened outside the district jail premises, inmates will prepare food while those who have been released will manage the distribution.” The restaurant will help rehabilitate former inmates and prisoners will also get paid for their work, he said.

“Snacks like kachori and samosa will be served along with tea and coffee at reasonable rates. Besides, thali at Rs 50 will also be available for locals and people who visit the jail," Sharma said.

“Eventually, we will add more food items in the menu and also begin a tiffin service for the students and office goers. Former inmates will be hired as food delivery agents only after their police verification. And we will also take help from the local NGOs to materialise our plan," he said. PTI COR NB