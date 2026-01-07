Agra: Man, 2 sons, nabbed for stealing Rs 23 lakh from footwear firm

Agra, Jan 7 (PTI) A man and his two sons were arrested here for allegedly stealing Rs 23 lakh in cash from a footwear firm, police said on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas said that on Monday, a theft of Rs 23 lakh was reported by Harmira Footwear Company from its premises.
Police, however, made a recovery of Rs 97 lakh from the three arrested.
On the complaint, a case was filed at the MM Gate Police Station.
After an investigation, police nabbed the siblings, Akash and Neeraj, and their father Ashok, the DCP said.
According to police, both Akash and Neeraj worked at Harmira Footwear Company, and while Neeraj had resigned a few days earlier, Akash was still employed with the firm.
On Monday night, the two brothers allegedly entered the company premises and stole cash, the officer said.
Although the company had reported a theft of Rs 23 lakh, police recovered Rs 97 lakh from the three, Abbas said.
The accused individuals claimed they stole the money to repay their debts, he added. PTI COR CDN VN VN