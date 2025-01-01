Agra man kills four sisters, mother in Lucknow hotel room, cites property-linked harassment

Lucknow, Jan 1 (PTI) A 24-year-old man killed his four sisters and mother inside a hotel room here on Wednesday, alleging land-related harassment by some locals of his community in their hometown Agra.

The accused, Mohammad Arshad, was arrested shortly after the chilling incident which took place in the busy Naka area of the city came to light, a senior police officer said.

Central Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raveena Tyagi said the incident took place at Hotel Sharanjeet.

"The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene," Tyagi said.

The deceased have been identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16) and Rahmeen (18) -- all sisters of Arshad. The fifth victim is Asma, the mother of the accused, according to the police.

The DCP said Arshad's family lived in Agra and preliminary inquiry has revealed that he took the step because of domestic disputes.

The forensic teams have been deployed at the crime spot to collect evidence while a detailed probe has been launched into the matter, she said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime and Headquarters) Babloo Kumar, who arrived at the scene, told reporters, "Inquiry is also being conducted with nearby hotel staff and any findings will be shared with the media as soon as they come to light... Regarding the bodies recovered, some show signs of injuries --on the wrist of one and on the neck of another.

"Based on these marks, statements from witnesses and the post-mortem report, we are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter," he added.

A purported video surfaced on social media shortly after the shocking incident came to light in which Arshad confessed to slitting the wrists and throats of his sisters and mother.

He claimed that her took the step due to the harassment and oppression the residents of his locality.

"I, along with my entire family, am forced to take this step in helplessness and despair... I have killed my sisters and myself. When the police get this video, I request that they hold the people of the locality responsible for all of this," Arshad said.

He alleged that the people of his locality have committed "unimaginable atrocities" on his family members in order to snatch away their house. Despite raising their voices, no one ever listened to them, he said.

"It has been 10 days now, and we have been forced to sleep on the footpath and wander in the cold. They have taken our house from us, even though we have the legal papers for the property. We wanted to dedicate it to a temple and change our religion, but everything has been snatched away from us," he said.

Arshad made an appeal to the police and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the video clip.

"When the police get this video, I have a plea to the Lucknow police and Yogi Ji (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) -- Do not spare such Muslims. What you are doing is commendable because these Muslims are involved in land grabbing and oppression everywhere. They engage in unlawful activities, including counterfeit currency operations," Arshad added.

He stressed that his family tried its best to take action against them but failed.

Arshad held the entire locality responsible for the killings. He named Ranu (alias Aftab), Ahmed, Aleem Khan, Salim Driver, Ahmed Ranu, Arif and Azhar as the responsible people. "These people run a massive land mafia gang and are involved in human trafficking, including girls," he alleged.

"Their plan was to frame us in a false case and send us to jail while selling our sisters to a man in Hyderabad who supplies girls. This was something we could not allow, and it is why we were forced to take this step. It is 2 am as I speak, and I have had to kill everyone by slitting their wrists," he confessed.

Arshad showed in the video clip the dead bodies of his sisters, lying on a bed wrapped in blankets, and his mother.

Later, Arshad mentioned that he, too, might not survive until morning. He claimed that he had sought help from the police and various political groups, but no help ever arrived.

He said his family originally hailed from Budaun and possessed documents dating back to 1947 through his aunt, proving their identity. Despite this, they were being falsely accused and labelled as Bangladeshi migrants.

Arshad said, "Our entire family's proof lies with our aunt. We wanted to convert to Hinduism because of the harassment from the locality. We wanted to build a temple there and live peacefully. We even used to worship." "In a little while, I will also die. But I want to say one thing -- no family in India should have to face such a situation again. Modi Ji and Yogi Ji, I fold my hands and request you to understand that not every Muslim is the same.

"If we couldn't get justice while alive, then after our deaths, the culprits should be given the harshest punishment," he said, and claimed that the local people have political and police connections.

He said they have already taken half of their property and were trying to take the rest.

"But I must say that if you are true Hindus and Thakurs, please know we wanted to convert to Hinduism. That house should only become a temple, and whatever belongings we have, especially what our sisters lovingly collected, should be donated to an orphanage so that our souls may find peace," he said.

Arshad also clarified that the people of the guest house where his family was staying in Lucknow were not at fault in this incident.

It is not yet clear when did the family reach Lucknow from Agra and also the reason behind it. PTI KIS AS ARD KSS KSS