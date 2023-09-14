Agra rail division imparting sign language training to employees to assist divyangjan passengers

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Agra railway division has started a unique initiative to impart sign language training to some employees of 12 prominent stations such as Dholpur, Mathura, Idgah and Agra Fort, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

In April 2023, the division short-listed 40 employees to get sign language training who were later deployed at ticket window and enquiry help desks at the Agra station to assist speech and hearing impaired passengers.

"We realised that this has been an extremely useful exercise for divyangjan passengers and hence we decided to depute these 40 trained frontline staff as master trainers to train other employees at 12 prominent stations," Prashasti Srivastava, PRO, Agra Division, said.

Agra is one of the 66 railway divisions in the country.

Advertisment

Srivastava told PTI that in the first week of April, the division took assistance from the volunteers of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan of Agra district and conducted a week-long workshop in the division office for 40 employees.

“They learnt the basic things such as how to guide a divyangjan to the ticket windows, train timings, platforms, places of public utilities and were deployed as frontline staff at the Agra station. The experiment was quite encouraging,” Srivastava said.

"This is the first of its kind initiative out of all the railway divisions and we are going to extend it to other prominent stations also,” she added.

Agra station, like many other stations, is equipped with Braille signages for the visually impaired passengers and, according to her, this new initiative takes the baton of inclusiveness forward in the railways. PTI JP SMN