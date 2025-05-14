Agra techie suicide case: His wife's mother, sister file bail pleas in Allahabad HC

Prayagraj, May 14 (PTI) The mother-in-law and sister-in-law of IT executive Manav Sharma, who allegedly committed suicide at his Agra residence, have filed bail applications in the Allahabad High Court.

Manav's mother-in-law Poonam Sharma and sister-in-law were arrested in March after the high court refused to interfere with the FIR lodged against his wife Nikita and in-laws in Agra.

Both the accused who are currently in jail have filed their bail applications before the high court through their lawyer.

Last week, police filed a chargesheet against all the accused in an Agra court in this case. In the chargesheet presented in the court, statements of 17 witnesses besides Manav's parents and sister have been recorded.

The case was listed for hearing on Wednesday before the Agra court but could not be taken up due to paucity of time. The local court is likely to hear the case next week.

Manav's father Narendra Sharma filed a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Manav's wife Nikita, father-in-law Nripendra Kumar Sharma, mother-in-law Poonam Sharma and two sisters-in-law.

The FIR was registered at Sadar Bazar police station in Agra on February 28, 2025.

Manager in an IT company in Mumbai, Manav, a resident of Defence Colony, Agra, allegedly committed suicide in his house on February 24, 2025. He had made a video and blamed his wife Nikita and his in-laws for the suicide.

All the accused in this case are in jail.