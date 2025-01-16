Agra's famous 'petha' makes its way to Maha Kumbh 2025 as 'prasad' for devotees

Agra (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) After the Taj Mahal, one of the defining legacies of Agra is its world-renowned "petha." This beloved sweet, synonymous with the city's rich heritage, is now adding a touch of sweetness to the Maha Kumbh 2025.

A staggering 501 kilograms of petha have been sent to the grand religious gathering, where it will be distributed as "prasad" to the millions of devotees.

While usually only one or two varieties of petha are in demand, for the Maha Kumbh, an impressive array of 21 flavours has been specially prepared.

These varieties include classic favourites like paan petha, kesar petha and white petha, alongside unique flavours such as barfi petha, butter barfi petha, chocolate, orange and strawberry.

Additionally, petha laddoos have been included in the assortment.

Rajesh Agrawal, a petha businessman, shared, "Petha from Agra was also sent for the pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir. Since this Maha Kumbh is historic, the petha has been sent to be distributed as prasad to the sadhus, saints and devotees attending the event." He explained that petha, known as kushmanda in Ayurveda, has been a part of ancient traditions and is often used in religious rituals. "Petha has long been a part of offerings during religious ceremonies and is distributed as prasad to devotees,” Agrawal added.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, kicked off on January 13 and will continue until February 26 on the banks of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj after 12 years.

The Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the mega fair, has estimated a footfall of 40 to 45 crore during this period.

Several NGOs, individuals, and groups are involved in the distribution of "prasad" and meals at the Maha Kumbh, both privately and in collaborative efforts. Additionally, the Mela area also has several food stalls and kiosks that charge for meals. PTI COR KIS ARD ARD