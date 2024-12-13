Agreement executed for demarcation of floodplain zones of Varuna, Assi rivers in Varanasi: Report

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been informed that the irrigation department in Uttar Pradesh has executed an agreement with the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) to delineate the floodplain zones of the Varuna and Assi rivers in Varanasi.

The Varuna and Assi rivers are tributaries of the Ganga.

A report by Varanasi's district magistrate (DM) dated December 12 said the memorandum of agreement (MoA) was executed between the state's irrigation and water resources department and the NIH, Roorkee on December 7 for which an amount of Rs 29.5 lakh has been approved by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"Subsequent to the execution of the MoA, necessary action has been initiated by the NIH for the delineation of the floodplain zone of the Varuna and Assi rivers, in accordance with the provisions of the River Ganga (Conservation, Protection and Management) Authority Order of 2016," it said.

The report said 15 drains fall into the Varuna, of which six are fully tapped, eight partially tapped and one drain (Durga Nala) is untapped.

"Regarding the untapped Durga Nala, a detailed project report (DPR) for the 55 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) has been prepared and submitted to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) for approval, which is currently under process," it said.

According to the report, the discharge volume from the Assi and Nagwa drains is around 78 MLD, of which 50 MLD is being treated at the STP located at Ramna.

"For the remaining 28 MLD, treatment will be facilitated through the 55 MLD (capacity) STP under construction at Bhagwanpur, scheduled for completion by December 6, 2025," the report said.

It said the DM had directed the Municipal Corporation of Varanasi to ensure regular cleaning of the rivers.

Meanwhile, during the proceedings held on Friday, the DM deposited a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on him by the tribunal for not appearing before it, advocate Saurabh Tiwari, the petitioner's counsel, said.

The tribunal had imposed the fine on August 6.

The NGT is hearing a matter regarding the demarcation of the floodplain zones of the rivers, encroachment on the floodplains and pollution because of the illegal discharge of untreated sewage in both rivers. PTI MNR RC