Agreement for construction of concrete roads in Imphal likely to be inked this month: Manipur CM

Imphal, Jan 21 (PTI) Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said the agreement for the construction of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) roads in greater Imphal area with a project cost of around Rs 3,300 crore is likely to be signed later this month.

Highlighting several welfare schemes implemented by the state government, Singh told a gathering that the state can progress only when its people live with dignity.

He said the Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (Chief Minister's Health Assistance) scheme, which initially provided cashless treatment up to Rs 2 lakh, has now been increased to Rs 5 lakh due to the state's improved economic conditions.

Singh mentioned that the scheme has benefitted over 2 lakh people, with more than Rs 280 crore spent from the state’s exchequer. Additionally, around 3 lakh people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY), he added.

The CM said RCC retaining walls have been constructed along most riverbanks at a cost of around Rs 460 crore to mitigate flooding in nearby areas. He also mentioned the Imphal River Project, estimated at Rs 80 crore, aimed at further improving infrastructure.

Singh reiterated that the agreement for the long-awaited Imphal concrete road project, worth Rs 3,300 crore, would be signed soon. This road is expected to last 30 to 40 years with minimal need for frequent repairs, he added. The CM, however, did not elaborate about the agreement.

Singh said Rs 100 crore had been sanctioned for the development of healthcare facilities in hill districts like Chandel, Ukhrul, Jiribam, Senapati, and Tamenglong. These new healthcare facilities will include advanced medical services such as CT scans, MRIs, ICU services, and super-specialty care.

Acknowledging the contributions of others, Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for their support in constructing the Makru, Barak, and Irang bridges along National Highway-37, making them accessible year-round.

During the function, Ratan Thiyam, renowned playwright and theatre director, was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions in the field of art and culture.

Commendation certificates were also distributed to nine police officers of Assam Government, including the Director General of Police, Assam, for their support and assistance in providing training to new recruit constables (MR/ IRBn) of Manipur Police at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy at Dergaon.

Apart from this, commendation certificates were also given to the SPs of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts and SDPO (late) Chingtham Anandkumar. PTI COR MNB