Agreement with China has led to disengagement: Northern Army Commander

Udhampur, Oct 25 (PTI) Military and diplomatic talks have led to an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in India-China border areas, facilitating disengagement and resolution of issues that arose in 2020, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar said on Friday.

He said the consensus reached during these talks also include access to patrolling and grazing in traditional areas.

"At the same time, you must be aware that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in his statement on October 21, 2024, mentioned that over the past several weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators have been in close contact across various forums," Kumar said responding to a question on the disengagement of troops along the LAC in Ladakh.

"As a result of these discussions, an agreement has been reached on patrolling arrangements along the LAC in the India-China border areas, which has led to disengagement and a resolution of issues that emerged in 2020," Kumar told reporters.

In brief, India and China have engaged in talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve differences in remaining areas along the LAC, he said.

"Following these talks, a broad consensus has been achieved to restore the situation on the ground, based on the principles of equal and mutual security. This consensus includes restoring access for patrolling and grazing in traditional areas," he said.

The Army commander also emphasised the importance of technological advancement in defense sectors.

"We are also focusing on capability development in the Northern Theatre. A multi-agency infrastructure development drive is underway along the northern borders to enhance connectivity in forward areas," he stated.

The Army commander added that various weapon platforms and equipment are being procured with significant efforts made to upgrade, overhaul, modify, and refurbish existing equipment to boost operational capabilities.

He reiterated the Army's commitment to the Make in India initiative.

Underlining the Army''s various pro-people initiatives in J&K, he said, "In addition to our role in national security, we are also carrying out development activities in the region. Operation Sadbhavana projects are being undertaken to foster development in border and remote areas of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh." He noted the Army provides quality education to a large number of students from the union territories in Army Goodwill Schools. "Students are also sponsored to study outside the union territories through the Jammu & Kashmir Special Scholarship Scheme and Army Public School residential programmes, conducted by us," he added.