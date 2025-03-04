Agreements worth over Rs 1,800 cr signed at CITIIS 2.0 in Jaipur

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) Agreements worth more than Rs 1,800 crore were signed between the Centre and the states under CITIIS 2.0 during the inaugural session of the 12th Regional 3R (reduce, reuse and recycle) and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific here on Monday.

CITIIS, or City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain, is a sub-component of the Centre's Smart Cities Mission.

Addressing the programme, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said 18 cities in 14 states of India have been selected as 'Lighthouse Projects' under CITIIS 2.0, which include Srinagar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Rajkot, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Panaji, Thiruvananthapuram, Thanjavur, Madurai, Belgaum, Bilaspur, Kolkata, Agartala, Guwahati, Muzaffarpur, Agra and Bareilly.

These 18 cities will focus on circular economy and integrated waste management, Khattar said.

They will also receive financial and technical assistance under CITIIS 2.0, which will enable them to implement end-to-end waste management, the minister said.

The three key areas of CITIIS 2.0 are urban development based on circular economy, integrated waste management, and climate resilience through green infrastructure. PTI SDA ARI