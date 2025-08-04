Agri-biotech, geospatial tech key areas for cooperation with Philippines: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said there was immense scope for collaboration with the Philippines in the areas of agricultural biotechnology, geospatial technology, and disaster risk mitigation.

Singh conveyed this to Renato U. Solidum Jr, the Secretary of Science and Technology of the Philippines, who met him here.

The discussion focused on translating the broad-based cooperation outlined in the Programme of Cooperation into tangible projects, with Singh suggesting geo-spatial technologies and blue economy as immediate priority areas.

"There is immense scope for collaboration in agricultural biotechnology, geospatial technology, and disaster risk mitigation. These can be immediate starting points for joint research," Singh said.

The minister welcomed the active participation of the Philippines in the India-ASEAN Science and Technology framework.

He said people-to-people linkages, fostered through fellowship programmes and joint events, have significantly contributed to strengthening not just regional integration but also bilateral ties.

The two leaders also emphasised the importance of regular India-Philippines Joint Committee meetings to steer the implementation of projects under the Programme of Cooperation.

The joint mechanism is expected to guide bilateral collaboration across eight thematic areas identified in the agreement -- ranging from agricultural biotechnology and AI to energy storage and ocean sciences, an official statement said here.

Singh said under the Programme of Cooperation, the two countries have agreed to facilitate joint research and development, exchange of scientists, capacity building programmes, and the sharing of non-proprietary scientific data.

Indian and Filipino research institutions will also be encouraged to submit joint project proposals annually, with a focus on creating new knowledge and commercially viable technologies. PTI SKU RHL