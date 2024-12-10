Agri dept seeks disqualification of over 3,500 farmers from crop insurance scheme for wrong data

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) The agriculture department in Maharashtra has sought disqualification of over 3,500 farmers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from the crop insurance scheme after they were found allegedly giving wrong data to avail of more benefits that they are eligible for.

Officials said that during the inspection, discrepancies were found in the data provided by the farmers.

It was found that although some farmers were not growing any horticulture crop on their farms, they had applied for insurance for such produce. Also, it was found that some other farmers were projecting themselves to be owning more land than they actually have in order to get more amount under the insurance cover.

A crop insurance scheme aims to mitigate the hardships of the insured farmers against the likelihood of financial loss incurred due to crop loss resulting from adverse weather conditions like excess rainfall.

A top official from the agriculture department in the district said on Tuesday, "During the on-site inspection, irregularities were found from the farmers' side in availing the crop insurance scheme. For the rabi season, we received applications from 13,286 farmers for insurance of fruit crops on 8,910 hectares of land." "But in our on-site inspection, we found that in the applications from 1,098 farmers, no fruit crops were found to have been grown on 805.48 hectares of land despite the claim. Besides, we also found nearly 2,500 farmers had given wrong data by showing to be owning 428 hectares of land they did not actually possess," he said.

The local office of the agriculture department sent the list of such farmers to the agriculture commissioner's office, seeking their disqualification from the crop insurance scheme, the official said.

He said these malpractices were also found in the onion crop sown during kharif season earlier.

"A total of 11,770 hectares of land was covered under crop insurance for onion crop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. But during the inspection, it was found that although no onion was being grown on 3152.18 hectares of land, it was insured. A list of these farmers had also been sent for disqualification," the official said. PTI AW NP