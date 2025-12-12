Agri minister urges Punjab to implement PM Fasal Bima Yojna to help farmers

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said in Rajya Sabha that Punjab has not yet implemented the Fasal Bima Yojna, and that had it been done, the farmers of the state would not have suffered during the recent floods.

The minister also informed the house that there has been a 44 per cent increase in production from 2014 to 2024 and the government is making efforts to help increase the production of crops per hectare.

"I am happy to say that after 2014 till 2024, there has been a 44 per cent increase in production, which is a record," Chouhan said while replying to supplementaries during question hour.

He said new technology and new systems is being adopted in agriculture sector and government is also making efforts to reduce the cost of production.

"The Modi government is paying nearly Rs 2 lakh crore as fertiliser subsidy to farmers to help reduce their costs. Nearly 4.09 lakh crore is being submitted into the accounts of farmers under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"Another Rs 1.90 lakh crore is being paid to farmers under the Fasal Bima Yojna. Besides, 15 lakh crore has been given to farmers as loans under different schemes at lower rates," he said.

Noting that sometimes the produce is damaged due to certain calamities and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana proves to be boon for such farmers.

"However, the Punjab government has not yet implemented the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the state and I would urge the AAP member to help. Had this scheme been implemented in Punjab, the farmers who suffered due to floods would have benefitted.

"I have written a letter to Punjab chief minister to implement the Fasal Bima Yojna so that farmers there can be helped," he said in response to the supplementary asked by AAP MP Sant Balbir Singh.

To another supplementary on farmer suicides, the minister said even a single suicide committed by anyone is unfortunate.

"Sometimes people unfortunately commit suicide. As far as farmers are concerned, we are making every effort to help increase the incomes of farmers. I would not go into suicides, as it would be inhuman. There are different reasons for committing suicides. I is unfortunate," he said, adding that the government is making every effort to help increase farmers' income. PTI SKC SKC MR