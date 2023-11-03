Agri Sena activists show black flags to Gadkari to protest delay in inauguration of water supply scheme

Palghar, Nov 3 (PTI) Activists of the Agri Sena on Friday showed black flags to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday to protest the delay in the inauguration of a water supply scheme.

The activists waved black flags at Gadkari, who arrived in Vasai town for an event in the morning, even as the police tried to restrain them.

They were protesting the delay in the inauguration of a water supply scheme, which will provide 185 MLD water to the Vasai-Virar region from Surya dam.

When contacted, an official from the civic control room said they are yet to receive information about the number of persons detained during the protest.

A video of activists shouting and waving black flags at the union minister's motorcade has surfaced on social media.

Speaking to reporters, the Agri Sena's Palghar unit president Kailas Patil claimed that the MBVV police had him back with some of the activists at his office to stop him from participating in the protest. PTI COR ARU