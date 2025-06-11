Agricultural land belonging to Pak-based terrorist attached in J-K’s Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) Police on Wednesday attached agricultural land, measuring over one kanal, belonging to a Pakistan-based terrorist in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Mohd Saleem’s immovable property located at village Tethar in Banihal tehsil was attached under section 83 of CrPC as part of the efforts to combat terrorism, a police spokesperson said.

Hailing from Takia Tethar village, Saleem was wanted in a case registered at Banihal police station in 1992 under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code and Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, and is absconding after the commission of offence with a motive to avoid the legal proceedings.

A local court ordered for attachment of his property after declaring him proclaimed offender, the spokesperson said, adding the attachment is linked to the case and was executed in presence of an executive magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal procedures.

“This action marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It highlights the dedication of police to neutralise the threats to national security and maintain peace and order,” the spokesperson said.

He said police, in collaboration with other agencies, remain resolute in their mission to take stringent measures against individuals and entities involved in activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.