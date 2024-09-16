Agriculture, allied sectors suffered Rs 2,024-crore loss due to recent floods: Official

Agartala, Sep 16 (PTI) The agriculture and allied sectors in Tripura suffered a loss of Rs 2,024 crore due to floods across the state in August, a senior official said on Monday.

Altogether, 36 people lost their lives, while over one lakh people were rendered homeless due to the deluge between August 19 and August 24.

“The final assessment conducted in different areas of the state revealed that the total loss in the agriculture and allied sectors stands at Rs 2024 crore out of which agriculture itself suffered a loss of Rs 1,284 crore,” Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Apurba Roy, said at a press conference here.

He said a total of 2.66 lakh farmers have been affected by the floods, while crop area spreading around 1.03 lakh hectares were damaged.

“Based on these calculations, the department has submitted a proposal for a total assistance of Rs 128.80 crore to the revenue department. Out of this, Rs 113 crore is allocated for the agricultural sector and Rs 15.80 crore for horticulture and plantation crops,” he said.

Roy said the government has disbursed Rs 20 crore as interim relief.

“A long-term plan is also being chalked out to help the farmers through various means,” he stated. PTI PS RBT