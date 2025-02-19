Agriculture is Mizoram government's prime focus: Guv

Aizawl, Feb 19 (PTI) Mizoram Governor General (Retired) Vijay Kumar Singh on Wednesday said that agriculture remains the chief focus of the state government with a mission to enhance sustainable agriculture crop productivity.

Delivering his maiden address on the first day of the budget session of the state assembly, Singh said that the Fostering Climate Resilient Upland Farming System (FOCUS) project to increase the agricultural income of 55,000 households through climate resilience agriculture system is being implemented across six districts of the state.

He said that the state government's flagship programme - "Bana Kaih" or handholding scheme - was launched in September last year to provide financial assistance and support to entrepreneurs and farmers through several targeted programmes designed to promote inclusive economic growth and self-sufficiency.

The scheme comprises five key components, one of which is handholding to progress partners, under which eligible partners (beneficiaries) will be provided loans from the partner banks and financial institutions, he said.

Under the Bana Kaih scheme, the state government will purchase four key crops like ginger, broom grass, turmeric, and Mizo bird-eye chilli from farmers and has introduced a minimum support price (MSP) for such crops, he said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said that the government will start mass collection of fresh ginger from Thursday and will also purchase broomsticks from farmers within March.

The governor, in his address, mentioned that a total of 1,734 hectares area has been covered so far in five districts under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-Oil Palm) out of the targeted area of 2,500 hectares during the 2024-25 fiscal.

During the current financial year, palm oil growers in the state have sold 5,509 MT of palm oil and 703 MT of crude palm oil to the partner companies, he said.

Quality seed sprouts are expected to be produced from 2025-2026 from the oil palm seed garden at West Serzawl in Mamit district, he said.

Under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCD-NER) Phase-IV, the state government signed a memorandum of understanding with four service providers on August 21 last year, he said.

The governor said that there are 17 ongoing minor irrigation projects, and 35 new minor irrigation projects are expected to be implemented soon.

Besides, four groundwater irrigation projects covering 16 hectares of command area benefiting 119 farmers are scheduled to be started shortly, he said.