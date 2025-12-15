Agriculture key to Mizoram’s growth: CM

Aizawl, Dec 15 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said agriculture development remains central to the state’s overall growth, as nearly 80 per cent of the population depends on the sector for its livelihood.

Addressing a state credit seminar organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) here, he urged commercial banks to expand their presence in rural and remote areas to ensure inclusive development.

Lalduhoma said Mizoram has 278 bank branches, with 180 located in Aizawl, Lunglei and Kolasib districts, while the remaining eight districts together have only 95 branches.

He also stressed the need for a more equitable distribution of banking services across the state.

The chief minister said the state government has been implementing several welfare initiatives in collaboration with NABARD, which he described as a key catalyst in Mizoram’s development.

Highlighting ongoing projects, Lalduhoma said a 10-MW solar power plant at Thenzawl in Serchhip district, funded by NABARD, is nearing inauguration, while another 5-MW solar power project will be taken up at Sumsuih in Aizawl district.

He also said the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission is being pursued vigorously, with 4.5 lakh rubber saplings planted last year, and plans to plant over 11 lakh saplings during the current year.

Referring to the latest NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Index, Lalduhoma said Mizoram’s improved performance reflects the positive impact of the state’s development efforts.

In the report, Hnahthial district ranked first, Champhai second and Kolasib ninth in the northeast region.

The CM also released the State Focus Paper 2026-27, projecting a total credit outlay of Rs 4,349.71 crore for priority sectors. PTI CORR RBT