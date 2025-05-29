Agriculture Minister Chouhan accuses Congress of lying, misleading farmers on MSP

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that the Narendra Modi government has given Rs 23 lakh crore under the MSP to farmers against the Rs 7 lakh crore allocated by the Congress-led UPA government in its 10 years, as he accused the opposition party of lying and misleading farmers.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader hit out at the Congress for making "unsubstantiated" allegations after the main opposition party accused the Centre of betraying farmers in the name of minimum support price (MSP), which it said has now become "maximum suffering for producers".

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the MSP is far lower than the "cost (C2) plus 50 per cent" formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

Chouhan said the BJP-led Centre has done historic work for farmers on every front, be it the MSP or boosting their income or introducing new technology and diversity in farming.

The prices of lentils, oil seeds and cotton have grown manifold under the Modi government, Chouhan was quoted as saying in a statement.

"The lies of the Congress establish that it is anti-farmer," he said.

Having lost its connect with people, the Congress is now reduced to its "rootless" leaders making fictional allegations, the agriculture minister claimed.

The Modi government is strengthening the entire system of remuneration for farmers, including MSP, he asserted.

During the Congress rule, the MSP for all crops was only nominally more than the input costs, while the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effected a historic rise in the minimum support price, Chouhan claimed.

The government has increased the prices of 14 kharif crops for 2025-26, ensuring an at least 50 per cent rise on input costs for farmers, he added.

Giving an example, Chouhan said the MSP for paddy was Rs 1,310 per quintal in 2013-14, which is now Rs 2,369. PTI KR RC