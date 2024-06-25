Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja repatriated to Odisha; may be appointed new Chief Secretary

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja was on Tuesday sent back to his cadre state Odisha, where he may be appointed as the next chief secretary.

Ahuja is a 1990 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Odisha cadre.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS (OR:90), Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare to his parent cadre on the request of Government of Odisha," an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Ahuja may be appointed as the next chief secretary of Odisha, an official said.

Incumbent Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena's extended tenure is till June 30.