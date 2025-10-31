Agro firm from Thane district duped of Rs 30 lakh by spice traders; case registered

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against three persons from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating an agro firm of over Rs 30 lakh, an official has said.

In its police complaint, the company based in Shahad near Kalyan alleged that the accused persons, including the MD of a spices firm in Perundurai in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, had placed an order for turmeric in July-August.

“The consignment was supplied as agreed, but the accused paid only Rs 6 lakh and failed to clear the remaining amount of Rs 30.75 lakh despite repeated reminders,” the official said, citing the FIR registered at the Khadakpada police station.

When the complainant contacted them for the balance payment, the accused allegedly evaded responses and later went incommunicado, the police official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR