AGSC to empower young women athletes, foster gender equality in sports, say officials

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Army Girls Sports Company initiative of the Indian Army empowers young women athletes and underlines the force's commitment towards gender equality and inclusivity in sports, officials said.

The Army has planned to raise two Army Girls Sports Companies (AGSCs) in a phased manner, as part of a move to train young girls from across the country in shooting, archery, athletics, boxing and weightlifting.

On Wednesday, the Army had posted on X that the inaugural day of the induction rally for AGSCs witnessed huge participation of girls from across the country.

The selected girls will undergo rigorous training to "compete at both national and international levels" to demonstrate their prowess and bring laurels to the country, officials said.

"In addition, the selected girls will be eligible for recruitment as Direct entry Non Commissioned Officers #NCOs and Junior Commissioned Officers #JCOs apart from enrolment as #Agniveers ," the Army wrote in its post.

This initiative of the Army not only empowers young women athletes but also reiterates the commitment of the Army towards "gender equality and inclusivity in sports", it said.

The initiative of Army to establish the AGSCs in multiple sports disciplines for girls of permissible age is a step towards promoting sports among them and providing them with opportunities to excel in their chosen field, another senior official said on Thursday.

The AGSCs will be "fully functional with effect from April 2024", a senior official said on March 8. The development had coincided with International Women's Day celebrations.

"In sync with the national vision of women empowerment and demonstration of 'Nari Shakti', the Indian Army is raising two Army Girls Sports Companies in a phased manner," he had said. PTI KND SKY SKY