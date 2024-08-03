Agumbe ghat tunnel will be disastrous, says Geologist

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 3 (PTI) H N Udayashankar, former professor of the geology department at MIT, Manipal on Saturday raised serious concerns about the proposed tunnel construction under Agumbe Ghat.

Speaking at an interaction programme here, he emphasised that the project could have disastrous consequences for biodiversity.

He explained that water from above would seep into the tunnel, leaving no water for life to thrive in the Western Ghats.

The detailed project report (DPR) for the tunnel is already underway, and Udayashankar warned that all species would be on the verge of extinction if the tunnel proceeds.

The western ghats, known for its rainforest and rich bio-diversity, must be protected, he stressed.

UNESCO World Heritage Site at Risk: Agumbe Ghat Faces Biodiversity Loss Agumbe, Karnataka French and Dutch experts have arrived in the Agumbe Ghat region of the Western Ghats to study the thriving species unique to this area.

However, plans for a 13 km tunnel from Megaravalli in Shivamogga district to Someshwara in Udupi district pose a significant threat to Agumbe's biodiversity.

Udayashankar expressed concern that the tunnel project would irreversibly alter the delicate ecosystem. The Western Ghats, with its rich biodiversity, is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and any misstep could lead to irreversible damage.

He criticised the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for proceeding with projects without adequate research.

He cited the example of a four-lane road in Ottinene near Byndoor, where engineers opted for a level road cut through a hillock instead of utilizing the laterite surface. Now, the risk of landslides looms over the area.

Udayashankar urged NH (National Highway) engineers to seek expert guidance to prevent such incidents.