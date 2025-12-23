AgustaWestland: Delhi court modifies bail conditions of Christian Michel in CBI case

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday modified the bail conditions of alleged middleman Christian James Michel in a CBI case related to the alleged AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Special CBI judge Sanjay Jindal gave the order on Michel's plea seeking modifications, including those concerning bail bonds and conditions to surrender passport.

In its order, the judge said, “Despite expiry of more than seven years after the arrest of the accused Christian Michel James, the proceedings are at initial stage and charges are yet to be decided.” “Considering the modification of bail conditions done by the (Delhi) High Court in the connected ED matter, I am of the view that similar modification can be done in the present matter as well and the same will not cause any prejudice to the prosecution,” the judge added.

On Saturday, the court had ordered his release on bail in the ED case.

The court on Tuesday permitted Michel to furnish a personal bond and "cash surety" bond of Rs five lakh each instead of personal bond and surety bond of a specified amount.

Surety refers to collateral such as fixed deposit.

On the second condition related to the surrender of passport, the court said that he may be released without depositing his passport. Michel had earlier said that his passport had expired.

He was granted bail in the CBI case by the Supreme Court on February 18 this year. Two weeks later, he was also granted bail in the ED case by the Delhi High Court. Michel, however, remained in Tihar prison, awaiting the renewal of his passport.

“The first condition mentioned above is modified in the manner that instead of the requirement to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 5 lakh each, the applicant is permitted to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh along with cash surety in the sum of Rs 5 lakh,” the court said on Tuesday.

Considering the submissions, it said, “The FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) shall ensure that the applicant (Michel) does not leave the country, and the British High Commission (or the concerned authority issuing the applicant's passport) shall ensure that the applicant's fresh passport, whenever the same is ready, is not handed over to the applicant but directly deposited with this court." The court also ordered the CBI to follow up with FRRO and inform them about the modified bail conditions.

Michel has been accused in the two cases filed by the ED and the CBI in the alleged scam.

Accused of being a ‘middleman’ in the defence deal, he was extradited from Dubai in December 2018, following which the CBI arrested him and filed a chargesheet.

The AgustaWestland case centres on alleged irregularities and kickbacks paid to former defence ministry officials to secure a contract for 12 VVIP helicopters from the British-Italian firm.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, claimed an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer due to the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros. PTI SKM MNR RT