Ahead of 2026 Assam polls, Congress appoints MP Gaurav Gogoi as president of state unit

New Delhi/Guwahati, May 26 (PTI) Ahead of next year's Assam assembly elections, the Congress on Monday appointed Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as the new president of its state unit, replacing Bhupen Kumar Borah.

The Congress also appointed three new working presidents - Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey and Pradip Sarkar - to its Assam unit.

Former Congress MLA and minister Ripun Bora has been appointed as the chairman of the state’s Election Management Committee with immediate effect.

The term of the current assembly in Assam is up to May 20, 2026, and the Congress is going all-out in its bid to wrest power from the BJP after losing two consecutive state polls.

"Congress President has appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the President and three Working Presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Gogoi, the son of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, is currently the deputy leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha. His appointment comes at a time when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP have been attacking him over his British wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Following his appointment, the Jorhat MP expressed gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal and general secretary in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh.

''Former PCC President Shri @BhupenKBorah led the party from the front and made a tremendous contribution. I would not have been here without the guidance of my parents and the support of my family, especially my wife and children,'' Gogoi said in a post on X.

He also said that it was a blessing to work with many dedicated and inspiring senior leaders and workers in the Congress party in Assam.

''Their wisdom, experience and dedication to the party has taught me many things. I look forward to working with my seniors and colleagues. In the days to come I will seek the blessings of the people of Assam. I am confident that together we can create a better future for our state. Joi Ai Axom ! Jai Hind!'' he added.

The statement by Venugopal said the party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC president Borah.

"Roselina Tirkey is being relieved of her current responsibilities as AICC Secretary," it said.

With Gogoi’s appointment as the new Assam Congress chief, the party has made it clear that the next assembly election will be fought under his leadership, and he is likely to be its chief ministerial face in the state.

"Congress President has also approved the proposal for the appointment of Chairpersons of Campaign Committee, Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee, Publicity Committee and Election Management Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," Venugopal said.

While outgoing president Borah has been appointed chairperson of the Campaign Committee, Debabrata Saikia will head the Coordination Committee, Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi will chair the Manifesto Committee and Rakibul Hussain, Lok Sabha MP, will be the chairperson of the Publicity Committee. PTI SKC DG RBT