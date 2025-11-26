Ahead of 2026 Bengal polls, Kolkata to host Gita recitation by 5 lakh people

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground will host a massive 'five-lakh-voices Gita chanting' event on December 7, a devotional gathering that is also expected to carry political undertones in an already charged atmosphere ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

Organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, the event is being projected as the largest collective chanting of the Bhagavad Gita ever attempted in West Bengal and possibly in India.

Organisers said that the programme aims to bring together monks, devotees and common people from across the state for a mass recitation of the sacred verses.

The session will be presided over by Swami Gyananandaji Maharaj of the Geeta Manishi Mahamandal.

Padma Bhushan recipient Sadhvi Rithambara is likely to attend as the chief guest, while yoga exponent Baba Ramdev has also been invited as a guest. Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri is among the special invitees, adding to the high-profile nature of the gathering.

According to the organisers, West Bengal's long-standing spiritual and cultural lineage is at the heart of the initiative, and several monasteries, temples, ashrams, social organisations and educational institutions have extended their support.

"In a climate of division, spiritual practice can restore calm and direction," Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj said, adding that thousands of Gita enthusiasts from across the state have already pledged participation.

The programme, open to the public, is scheduled to begin at 9 am on December 7, a Sunday.

Crowd-control mechanisms, stage construction and additional security measures are under way to manage the expected turnout.

However, this is not the first time the Brigade Parade Ground, a sprawling green field in the heart of the city, will witness such a grand religious congregation.

In December 2023, months before the Lok Sabha polls, nearly one lakh people chanted the Bhagavad Gita at the same venue. About 1.2 lakh had registered for that event, which saw active participation from BJP leaders of the state and senior RSS functionaries.

Though billed as "apolitical", it triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with the state's ruling party alleging covert political messaging.

Political observers note that another mega Gita chanting in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly polls could again sharpen political debate, especially with the involvement of influential religious figures often associated with Hindutva mobilisation.

While organisers insist the event is centred solely on spirituality and cultural heritage and the focus is on "unity through scripture", its scale and timing are likely to draw scrutiny. PTI PNT NN