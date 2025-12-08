Ahead of 2026 summit, India calls for united action to protect big cats

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) India on Monday pushed for stronger global cooperation to protect the world's seven big cat species, with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav urging all big cat range countries to join the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and share strategies ahead of the Global Big Cats Summit here next year.

Chairing a high-level meeting with ambassadors and high commissioners, Yadav said IBCA is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a partnership-driven global initiative rooted in "trust, mutual respect and shared responsibility".

He underlined that big cats -- tigers, lions, snow leopards, cheetahs, leopards, pumas and jaguars -- are not just iconic animals but apex predators vital for ecological balance.

"We aim at working together to improve their habitat by capacity building and knowledge sharing for green growth of the entire area," he said.

Inviting more countries to join the alliance, the minister said IBCA provides a platform to "share our strengths, to learn from each other and contribute to a global partnership that protects species, safeguards ecosystems and builds climate resilience for generations to come".

Highlighting India's conservation ethos, Yadav said "conservation is not activism, it's our lifestyle", and stressed that the country's approach combines nature-based solutions with cultural values.

He said economic progress must also be viewed through ecological balance.

Yadav further said that IBCA has now moved into its next phase with a Secretariat established in New Delhi, 18 countries formally part of the alliance, three countries holding observer status and several international organisations supporting its mission. PTI GVS KVK KVK