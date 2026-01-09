Ahead of April polls, Kerala witnesses fresh political realignments

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala prepares for the assembly polls, likely to be held in April, the state is witnessing a shift in allegiances in various quarters -- a common sight ahead of any election -- with a former CPI(M) member and a noted Left sympathiser, both joining the BJP.

V R Ramakrishnan, a former CPI(M) leader from Attapadi in Palakkad district who recently contested in the recent local body polls as an independent candidate, and Reji Lukose, a Left sympathiser who speaks for the LDF on TV debates, joined the BJP on Thursday.

Lukose was given membership and welcomed into the party by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Speaking to the media after joining the saffron party, Lukose, who has been a Left sympathiser for over 35 years, said that he was "pained" by the CPI(M)'s recent moves to create "a communal divide in the state".

He also said that he was swayed by the development politics put forward by the BJP.

"So, I have cut all ties with the CPI(M). From now onwards I will be working to ensure that the BJP comes to power in Kerala," he said.

Ramakrishnan said that till four years ago, he was working hard for the party and helped it financially also.

"But, I still do not know why I was removed from the party," he said.

He also said that when he had joined the party, at that time no one ever said that communists were thieves, "but now people are saying so".

Following Lukose' shift to BJP, state Ports Minister V N Vasavan said that there are many who change their political allegiance in the belief that "the grass is greener on the other side".

He said that in a democratic system, anyone was free to work for any party and Lukose enjoys the same freedom.

"However, he will have to correct a lot of statements he has made till now," the minister said in an apparent reference to Lukose' remarks about the BJP in the past.

Vasavan, a senior CPI(M) leader, said that such shifts in allegiances will not affect the Left front and that it was moving forward with its activities with the upcoming assembly election in mind.