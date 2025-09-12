Ahead of Asia Cup tie with Pakistan, Himachal minister Negi slams playing cricket with 'enemy'

Shimla, Sep 12 (PTI) Days ahead of the Asia Cup clash with Pakistan, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday claimed the "double standards" of the Centre were visible as despite being in a "conflict" with Pakistan, India is continuing to play cricket matches with the "enemy".

India and Pakistan will face each other in a much-awaited Asia Cup T20 match in Dubai on Sunday.

Talking to PTI Videos here, Negi said, "It is strange that at a time when Indian Army personnel are making sacrifices for the nation and Indians are being killed in cross-border firing, we are playing cricket with the enemy." "The Union government is indulging in double talk. On one hand it talks about Operation Sindoor, and on the other hand India is playing cricket matches with Pakistan," he added.

In a military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, India on May 7 struck terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

"There is less sport and more money in cricket today. Cricket matches are being organised almost everyday to make money -- be it T20 or one-day cricket," Negi said. PTI BPL ARI