Ahead of assembly polls, 668 of 897 licensed weapons deposited with Latur cops

Latur, Nov 1 (PTI) A total of 668 licensed firearms have been deposited by people in Latur since the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly polls came into force on October 15, a police official said on Friday.

There are 897 licensed firearms in the district and efforts are on to collect the remaining, he added.

A total of 23 cases have been registered under the Arms Act against people possessing weapons, including pistols, swords, daggers etc illegally, he said.

"Ahead of the November 20 assembly polls, a joint committee of the collector and superintendent of police directed all police stations to collect licensed firearms kept by Latur citizens," the official added.

Assembly poll results will be declared on November 23. PTI COR BNM