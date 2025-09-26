Ahead of assembly polls, Amit Shah discusses poll strategy with BJP leaders in Bihar

Patna, Sep 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday instructed BJP leaders in Bihar to get-battle ready for the assembly elections which are likely to be announced in a few days from now.

The former BJP president gave a pep talk to party workers here, in presence of top leaders including Dharmendra Pradhan, a Union minister who has been named the in charge for the assembly polls, besides national general secretary in charge for the state Vinod Tawde and national secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

The meeting was held at the party's Bihar headquarters situated on Birchand Patel Marg, which was adorned with posters of Shah, widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist.

Shah is likely to spend the night in before leaving on Saturday for Sarai Ranjan in Samastipur and Forbesganj in Araria, to hold deliberations with party cadres in the two north Bihar districts.

Notably, this is the second Bihar tour, in about a week, of Shah who had on September 19 addressed BJP workers in Rohtas and Begusarai districts.

Earlier in the day, the Union home minister had met party workers in Bettiah, the headquarters of West Champaran district.

Sharing photographs of the meeting on his X handle, Shah said, "Met senior party workers of Saran and Champaran regions and gave instructions for the upcoming assembly polls. The area, which has 45 assembly segments, will play a major role in ensuring a thumping majority for the NDA".

The BJP has an alliance in Bihar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), besides smaller parties like Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha, headed by Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi respectively, and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Having ruled the state for two decades, the NDA hopes to surmount the incumbency factor and defeat the INDIA bloc, comprising Congress, RJD and three Left parties.