Ahead of Assembly polls, Chhattisgarh CM announces hike in support price of millets 'kodo' and 'kutki'

Raipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday announced hike in support price for procuring 'kodo' and 'kutki' millets ahead of Assembly polls in the state.

The move will benefit farmers of the state's tribal region where these millets are traditionally grown, an official said.

"The state government has been procuring the two millets on last year's support price. The CM made the announcement to hike the support price during a function held at his official residence to disburse money to beneficiaries of Godhan Nyay Yojna (cow dung and urine procurement scheme)," the public relations department official said.

"Despite making requests multiple times to the Central government, it did not declare the support price of kodo and kutki. To encourage millet producers, the state government has decided to hike support price for kodo from Rs 3,000 per quintal (2022-23) to Rs 3,200 per quintal, while for kutki it has been raised from Rs 3,100 per quintal (2022-23) to Rs 3,500 per quintal," the CM said.

In a cabinet meeting chaired later by Baghel, it was decided to constitute a 'Mahua Board' to promote its collection, value addition, processing and utilization.

"Mahua trees are found in abundance in Chhattisgarh. Its flowers are not only edible but also have medicinal properties, while the seeds are a good source of healthy fats," the official said.

Promoting the processing of Mahua would further pave the path for establishment of biodiesel or ethanol production units, he added.