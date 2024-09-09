Ahead of assembly polls, Chinar corps commander reviews security in north Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Corps Commander of the Army's Chinar Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Monday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness in north Kashmir ahead of the assembly elections in the union territory.

"Chinar Corps Commander visited Vajr Division, Kupwara and Tangdhar sector today to assess the security situation and review operational preparedness," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

During interaction with the troops, Lt Gen Ghai highlighted the importance of situational awareness and strict vigilance to effectively counter emerging challenges, the Army said.

The first phase of the three-phase assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to be held on September 18.

Assembly segments in north Kashmir districts are going to polls in the last phase on October 1. PTI SSB SKY SKY