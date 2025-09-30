Final electoral roll out in Bihar; 1.63 lakh voters added in Patna after SIR

Patna: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that it has come out with the "final electoral roll" in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, taking into account all the claims and objections to the draft voters' lists, which were published as part of special intensive revision (SIR).

The Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar made the announcement on its Facebook page, tagging the Election Commission of India.

"In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09. 2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in," said the social media post.

State-wide data was awaited on the final list.

The number of voters in the draft roll was 7.24 crore, following deletion of about 65 lakh names declared as "absent", "shifted" or "dead".

However, the Patna district administration came out with a statement declaring that the total number of voters, across 14 assembly segments under its jurisdiction, was about 48.15 lakh, which was "an increase of 1.63 lakh" when compared with the draft electoral rolls published on August 1.

The total number of female voters in the district was 22.75 lakh, and Digha constituency had the highest number of 4.56 lakh electors.

The Bihar assembly elections are likely to be announced soon, and the mammoth SIR exercise, which the EC intends to undertake across the country in due course, has stirred a controversy.

Opposition parties, some of which have moved the Supreme Court, have been alleging that SIR was aimed at the wrongful deletion of names of voters who were less likely to vote for the ruling BJP-led NDA.

However, BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have asserted that SIR was essential to flush out "infiltrators" whom the INDIA bloc allegedly wanted to protect and give voting rights.