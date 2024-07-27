Ahead of assembly polls, NCP to start Jan Samman Yatra from Sunday

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP will launch a 'Jan Samman Yatra' under the party's state unit chief Sunil Tatkare from Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, NCP MLC Shivajirao Garje and party spokesperson Anand Paranjape said the aim of the Jan Samman Yatra, which will travel through all districts in the state, is to connect with people, address their issues and showcase the party's efforts to disseminate government schemes as well as strengthen its organizational structure.

The initiative will focus on engaging with the public and informing them about welfare programmes and the application process, Paranjape said.

"Tatkare will start the yatra from July 28 in Nashik and tour Deolali, Sinnar, Yeola and Kopargaon in Ahmednagar. On July 29, he will visit Niphad and Dindori to inform people about the Mahayuti government's plans and to bolster the party's organization. He will also tour other parts of the state," Garje said.

Queried about BJP leader Narayan Rane's statement that his party was prepared to contest all 288 assembly seats, both Garje and Paranjape expressed confidence the Mahayuti (ruling alliance) will collaborate in the upcoming elections and said Rane will continue to play a role in the coalition. PTI MR BNM