Ahead of assembly polls, rail minister visits New Delhi station to rally support for BJP

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Ahead of the expected announcement of the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday visited the New Delhi railway station to rally support for the BJP.

Advertisment

He interacted with autorickshaw drivers and coolies, listened to their grievances and promised solutions to improve their working conditions.

The Election Commission (EC) is expected to announce the poll schedule later on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw, who was accompanied by the BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva, garlanded the coolies and the autorickshaw drivers. The coolies reciprocated the gesture by tying turbans on the minister and Sachdeva.

Advertisment

The rail minister assured the autorickshaw drivers that their concerns would be addressed.

Vaishnaw promised to halve the parking fees and construct an "aram ghar (restroom)" at the station to provide shelter during the harsh winters and the monsoon. PTI SJJ SZM SZM