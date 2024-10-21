Ahead of Bihar by-polls, Prashant Kishor alleges foul play against Jan Suraaj candidate

Bhabhua: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday alleged that efforts are underway to block Lt Gen SK Singh, former vice-chief of the Army, from contesting the upcoming bypolls as a Jan Suraaj candidate.
Speaking at a press conference in Bhabhua, Kishor criticised the BJP for fielding "the son of a baahubali" in Tarari seat, where Lt Gen Singh intends to contest, despite the party's claims of opposing dynasty politics and promoting nationalism.
"The officials concerned have raised an objection over Lt Gen Singh not having his name in the electoral rolls. Can there be any doubts about the credentials of a man who has headed a brigade in Siachen and is only the second person from Bihar to have become the vice-chief of Army", Kishor asked.
He added, "Singh had been a voter of Tarari till 2020 when his wife died. He got his name shifted to Noida thereafter as he was living in that city. He has submitted the form which could get his name re-entered into the electoral rolls of Bihar. But, there is non-cooperation from officials who sometimes pass the buck to the Election Commission and sometimes claim their hands were tied because of model code of conduct".
Asked if he was trying to suggest that the administration was acting at the behest of the BJP-led NDA, Kishor said, "You may draw your own conclusions, but we won’t take this lying down." He announced plans to approach the courts for permission for Singh to contest, asserting, "If that fails, another son of Tarari will definitely contest as a Jan Suraaj candidate." The IPAC founder, who handled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha election campaign of 2014, also slammed the BJP for nominating Vishal Prashant from Tarari, whose father Sunil Pandey has held the seat multiple times. "The BJP prides itself on nationalism but chooses the son of a local toughie in a region notorious for illegal sand mining," he remarked.
While in Kaimur to finalise candidates for the Ramgarh by-election, Kishor mocked the RJD for selecting Ajit Singh, son of state party chief Jagadanand Singh. "It seems the RJD will soon give a ticket to Jagadanand's grandson," he quipped, referencing the seat previously held by another of Singh’s sons.
"The BJP makes a big deal of nationalism and its cadres are uneasy with the entry of a man who has fought for the country. In Tarari, which is notorious for illegal sand-mining, the party found no one better than the son of a local toughie who joined the party only recently. So much for the party's stance against parivarvad and its posturing on chaal, chehra, charitra", said Kishor.
Kishor said, "I’m known for understanding elections. I won’t proclaim victory for Jan Suraaj just yet, but RJD candidate Ajit Singh will finish third or fourth in Ramgarh." He added, "If he comes in second, you can catch me by the throat." When RJD leaders challenged him to contest in Ramgarh himself, Kishor replied, "I’m game. But let the RJD candidate be none other than Tejashwi Yadav." Regarding reports of disputes among aspirants in Gaya, where Jan Suraaj recently announced candidates for Imamganj and Belaganj, Kishor remarked, "This is proof that Jan Suraaj is quickly gaining popularity. People are eager to join the party."