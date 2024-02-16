Ahead of BJP's national council, Nadda inaugurates exhibition on 'Viksit Bharat' at meeting venue

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday inaugurated an exhibition put up at Bharat Mandapam on the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’ ahead of the party’s two-day national council meet here.

The exhibition, put up at the meeting venue for the delegates, showcases Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for making India a developed country and the work done by his government for people's welfare and the country's progress.

The BJP's two-day national council meet is set to begin at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday during which Prime Minister Modi is expected to lay down the party's agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting is going to be the biggest gathering of the BJP delegates from across the country in recent memory, with some leaders recalling the gigantic plenary organised in Mumbai by the party in 1995 in which tens of thousands of its members had participated.

Around 11,500 delegates from across the country are expected to attend the two-day conclave. Those to be participating in the meeting include the BJP office-bears from across the country, all central ministers, sitting and former MPs, MLAs, elected mayors and deputy mayors.

Nadda will inaugurate the meeting and Modi will on Sunday deliver the valedictory address, a speech which is likely to draw the broader contours of the BJP's campaign and exhort its members to go all out to achieve his target for the party to win 370 seats in the elections. PTI PK AS AS