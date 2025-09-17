Ahead of BMC polls, Shinde asks ex-corporators to tell people about work done by Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Ahead of the Mumbai civic body polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday told former Shiv Sena corporators to present the work done by the party before voters.

Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, addressed former corporators here in Nariman Point. MLA Nilesh Rane and former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale were also present during the meeting.

Shinde's directions came on a day when the time period of civic body polls became clear after Supreme Court directed the State Election Commission to compete local body polls before January 31, 2026.

Of the 82 corporators of the undivided Shiv Sena, whose term ended in 2022, over 50 joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after the split in the party.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls are crucial for the Shinde-led Sena to establish his supremacy over the city where the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) still wields considerable influence. PTI PR RSY