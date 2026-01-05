Ahead of BMC polls, Uddhav and Raj opt for 'shakha' visits over rallies for maximum outreach

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray are choosing to visit their party 'shakhas' over addressing rallies ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, a recalibration of strategy to reach out to the maximum number of people.

The two leaders were earlier expected to address three rallies in Mumbai, one each in the eastern and western suburbs and a mega rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

On Sunday night, Uddhav was in ward no. 2 in Dahisar area of north Mumbai to campaign for Sena (UBT) candidate Dhanashri Kolge, who is contesting against former Sena (UBT) corporator and now BJP nominee Tejasvee Ghosalkar.

On Monday, the former chief minister visited the shakhas in party strongholds of Sewree and Worli assembly segments, which includes areas like Lalbaug and Lower Parel. Uddhav did not address party workers citing sore throat. His younger son Tejas was also with him.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited the shakhas in Govandi, Chembur, Kurla, Dharavi.

Uddhav's wife Rashmi also set out to visit shakhas. She campaigned for MNS candidate Yashwant Killedar.

Talking to reporters earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "There will be only one sabha (at Shivaji Park). Instead of investing energy in rallies, when party workers are involved in campaigning, it is necessary to reach out to people." He said both Uddhav and Raj discussed holding rallies on Sunday and came to the conclusion that there will be only one mega rally at Shivaji Park.

The Rajya Sabha MP said a rally will be held in Thane, and discussions are underway about rallies in Kalyan and Dombivli.

There will also be a joint rally in Nashik, he added.

Uddhav will also address a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raut informed.

Last month, Raut had said that the cousins would hold three joint rallies in Mumbai, one each in Thane, Nashik, Mira Bhayander and one each in Kalyan and Dombivli.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, will be held on January 15. Votes will be counted the next day.

Setting their differences aside for the cause of "Marathi manoos", the Thackeray cousins have formed an alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. PTI PR ARU BNM