Ahead of BRS protest against Cong govt's 'repression', party leaders put under 'house arrest'

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Ahead of a protest called by the BRS on Friday against the Congress government's alleged "repression" on different issues in Telangana, the opposition party claimed that the police turned up at several of its leaders' houses and restricted their movement.

Advertisment

Party leaders, including MLAs T Harish Rao, K P Vivekanand and MLC K Kavitha were put under "house arrest", it said.

The BRS has called for a protest at the giant Ambedkar's statue on NTR Marg at Hussain Sagar lake here against the state government's alleged repression and arrests of its leaders over different issues.

BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was arrested on Thursday for allegedly obstructing, threatening and abusing a police official here.

Advertisment

Some BRS leaders, including Harish Rao, were placed under preventive custody on Thursday by the police when they went to meet Kaushik Reddy at his residence and allegedly argued with the police. Rao and others were let off Thursday night.

The protest called by BRS on Friday coincides with the grand first anniversary celebrations planned by the Congress government at the Hussain Sagar lake for four days beginning today.

A show of acrobatics is scheduled to be held at the picturesque lake on Friday evening. PTI SJR GDK SJR KH