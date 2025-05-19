Ahead of cabinet meet at historic Rajbada in Indore, MP CM hails Ahilyabai as ideal ruler

Indore, May 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday hailed legendary Holkar dynasty ruler Devi Ahilyabai for her good governance and philanthropy.

She raised the flag of cultural glory of the country in difficult circumstances during Mughal rule, he said before witnessing a theatrical performance based on the life of Devi Ahilyabai here.

The state government is going to organise a cabinet meeting on Tuesday at Rajbada in Indore, the capital of the Holkar rulers, on the occasion of the completion of the 300th birth anniversary year of Devi Ahilyabai. For this, Rajbada has been decorated in such a way that a glimpse of its historical form can be presented during the meeting.

"Devi Ahilyabai had set an amazing example of good governance in difficult times. Our government has decided to present various aspects of her life before everyone. She was an ideal ruler and an ideal daughter-in-law. She started a 'Khasgi Kosh' (fund) which was used especially for charity and women empowerment," Yadav said.

Citing the charitable works done by Devi Ahilyabai at Hindu pilgrimage sites in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Somnath and Rameswaram, Yadav said, "The Mughals were in power in Delhi. Devi Ahilyabai hoisted the flag of the cultural glory of the country in difficult circumstances." Devi Ahilyabai ruled the Malwa region of western Madhya Pradesh from 1767 to 1795.

"Good decisions will be taken in the interest of the public in the cabinet meeting to be held in Rajbada," Yadav asserted.

According to officials, for the first time since Independence, the cabinet meeting of the state is going to be held in Rajbada, a palace of the former Holkar rulers built about 200 years ago.

The architecture of Rajbada, associated with the cultural identity of Indore, is a mixture of many forms and architectural styles of the French, the Marathas and the Mughals.

This seven-storey building made of wood and stone is located in the heart of the city and continues to be a prime attraction for tourists visiting the state's commercial capital.

Devi Ahilyabai's 300th birth anniversary year began on May 31 last year. Since then, various programmes have been organised across the country in her honour.